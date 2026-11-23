A rom-com musical wrapped in sci-fi horror with a blood-eating singing plant hellbent on world domination who convinces a hapless, nerdy flower store clerk to “Feed Me, Seymour” in order to get the girl and be the envy of his peers.
That pretty much sums up “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is making its long-awaited return to Arizona Theatre Company Nov. 28-Dec. 20 — 31 years after its first and only run in 1995.
And that begs one question: Why did you wait so long?
It’s a question that ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August can’t fairly answer; he’s only been with the company four years.
But, why now?
“I think right now, it sort of taps into everybody's anxiety about the world that we're living in at the moment while putting it into this perfectly encapsulated love story about two disenfranchised and struggling young lovers who are trying make it in the world and find connection and find love,” he said.
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And besides that, “ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is so fun,” he added. “It's just a great musical.”
The show is a co-production with Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah — the second collaboration between the two theaters, which also co-produced “Dial M for Murder” in the 2024-25 season.
The show opened in Salt Lake in late October and comes here with the same cast and set, under the direction of Gerry McIntyre, an in-demand director and choreographer who has worked with dozens of regional theaters and Off-Broadway.
“Little Shop of Horrors" is the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical born of the 1960 low-budget film of the same name before graduating to the stage in 1982 and then the cineplex.
It's the story of Seymour, who works in a failing flower shop on Skid Row with Audrey, who’s dating a dentist who finds joy in unnecessarily inflicting pain on his patients.
After a solar eclipse, Seymour discovers Audrey II, a plant that sings and talks and promises him romance and success so long as he feeds it blood. Everything is swell until Audrey II demands more blood and more victims.
This is McIntyre’s first go at “Little Shop of Horrors,” he said.
“I've been in the business for a, well, you know, a day and a half, so it's been a while,” he joked during a phone call last week from home in New York. “All of my friends were like, ‘Oh my God, you've done it before, right?’ I don't understand why everybody thinks I've done it before. … So this has been really fun to dig my toes in there. I'm obsessed with it now.”
McIntyre said he went down a rabbit hole researching the play — watching the 1986 film version with Rick Moranis and Ellen Green; a 2015 off-Broadway production with Jake Gyllenhaal; and a number of shows presented by regional theaters and even high schools, he said, “just to see what the vibe is.”
McIntyre has been involved in the ATC production since August, and Karen Azenberg, Pioneer Theatre’s artistic director, started talking about the project more than a year ago. He was in on production meetings and helped come up with a shared vision for the production.
“I really wanted to just lean towards making it real and not as cartoonish as the movie,” he explained, “especially for Audrey and Seymour. To make it really like a love story.”
McIntyre said there are no projections or high-tech effects aside from some lighting bells and whistles. Set designer Bryce Cutler gave McIntyre “a great playground” to work with that includes a bridge for the urchins, staircases and other nooks and crannies where “people just pop out of nowhere, which is great,” he said.
August said “Little House of Horrors” is ATC’s best-selling show of the season.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Everybody is very excited,” he said. “It's just such an American classic story. It's such an infectious, humble score that you know everybody's got their own relationship to it, and and it's an extremely popular show.”
The show is also beloved for its soundtrack that pays homage to Motown R&B and doo-wop.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch