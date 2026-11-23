It's the story of Seymour, who works in a failing flower shop on Skid Row with Audrey, who’s dating a dentist who finds joy in unnecessarily inflicting pain on his patients.

After a solar eclipse, Seymour discovers Audrey II, a plant that sings and talks and promises him romance and success so long as he feeds it blood. Everything is swell until Audrey II demands more blood and more victims.

This is McIntyre’s first go at “Little Shop of Horrors,” he said.

“I've been in the business for a, well, you know, a day and a half, so it's been a while,” he joked during a phone call last week from home in New York. “All of my friends were like, ‘Oh my God, you've done it before, right?’ I don't understand why everybody thinks I've done it before. … So this has been really fun to dig my toes in there. I'm obsessed with it now.”

McIntyre said he went down a rabbit hole researching the play — watching the 1986 film version with Rick Moranis and Ellen Green; a 2015 off-Broadway production with Jake Gyllenhaal; and a number of shows presented by regional theaters and even high schools, he said, “just to see what the vibe is.”

McIntyre has been involved in the ATC production since August, and Karen Azenberg, Pioneer Theatre’s artistic director, started talking about the project more than a year ago. He was in on production meetings and helped come up with a shared vision for the production.

“I really wanted to just lean towards making it real and not as cartoonish as the movie,” he explained, “especially for Audrey and Seymour. To make it really like a love story.”