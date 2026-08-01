Whether you're looking for a sizzling spooky summer romance or you want something that goes bump in the night — these books are sure to make your Summerween a creeptastic good time. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
The Paleontologist by Luke Dumas
Ghost Business by Jen DeLuca
Your Favorite Band Cannot Save You by Scotto Moore
Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies by Catherine Mack
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions. Call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions