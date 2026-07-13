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An $8 million renovation of Tucson's Santa Rita Park, along East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue, is well on its way. The park is set to reopen in the fall.

Here are the details:

Location: 401 E. 22nd St.

Description: The 22-acre Santa Rita Park will reopen sometime in the fall after an $8 million renovation. Upgrades include 300 newly planted trees, a walking trail, new ball fields, a splash pad and a covered playground.

History: The project that began on April 24 was funded by $5.5 million in voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds, $150,000 from the Tohono O'odham Nation Gaming Grant and city of Tucson funds.

Santa Rita Park was originally called Southside Park when it was founded in 1903. It was renamed in 1915 to Santa Rita Park. The park was also home to Tucson's first public swimming pool, called the Santa Rita Pool and Bath House, which was in operation from 1930 to 2005.

Completion: Fall 2026.