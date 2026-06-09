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In our continuing quest to round up Tucson’s greatest treats and cost-friendly finds, I ventured over to Sonoran House’s newest location in the historic Sam Hughes neighborhood.

Sonoran House Sam Hughes opened in the summer of 2025, and inside the charming brick building at 2513 E. Sixth St. is a wonderland of drinks, foods and affordable treasures. The space is home to a coffee bar, market, restaurant and gift shop area filled with local goods.

Here are some of my favorite things that I found for under $25.

First, I had to grab one of Sonoran House’s delicious drinks: their mojito black tea lemonade, a refreshing drink for warm weather. The black tea and lemonade are obviously a classic combo, and the mint syrup is an amazing complement to the bright flavors.

If you’re a die-hard Sonoran House fan, you’ll want to check out their selection of shop merch, featuring their cactus logo. If you’re a fan of morning coffee or tea, you can grab your own Sonoran House mug for $20, or rep the brand with a cool hat for $19.

They also have a large selection of local Tucson and desert-inspired art, including vibrant, illustrative magnets by Mary M. Spencer that depict Arizona’s landscape and wildlife. You’ll find designs of hummingbirds, roadrunners, desert tortoises and cacti. Each magnet is priced at $6.

Or, you can choose one of the many prints, created by local artists such as Melinda Kane, Lady Kady Art, Marcy Ellis, Jonah Ballard, and more. Many of the pieces highlight the beautiful desert scenery around Tucson, and many cost between $18 and $24.