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Can we all agree that as children, there was nothing we wanted more than for Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to be real.

To be able to go to a place filled with decadent milk chocolate and everlasting gobstoppers would’ve been heaven, filling our pockets with every sweet treat we could find.

Now, what if I told you there’s a place like that right here in Tucson?

As soon as you step foot into the Purple Penguin Candy Emporium, 3392 E. 22nd St., you’ll feel as if you’ve time-traveled back into your childhood, where you finally found the golden ticket.

Since I have a sweet tooth, I knew I had to check out this local candy store for the Star's $25 shopping challenge, and I couldn’t have been more excited.

You’re welcomed in by a line of giant M&Ms that guard the door, looking as if they were having a conversation with one another. When you walk in, you’ll be overwhelmed with childlike wonder and amusement.

Teddy bears, carousel horses, a Betty Boop figurine, a life-size Cousin Itt doll and nutcrackers fill every corner of the candy shop. You can’t help but smile as you take in all the nostalgic décor.

Of course, the real star of the show is the piles and piles of candy and sweet treats that line the shelves. Anything you can dream of is there, calling your name.

Pretty much everything inside the Purple Penguin Emporium is under $25, so there are many options you can bring home with you. You’ll first spot their candy buffet, which is filled with buckets and buckets of candy like taffy, Hi-Chew, Warheads, Jawbreakers, Hershey Kisses and so much more.