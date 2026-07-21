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Used to be that an unruly bar or restaurant patron could hop from one establishment to another, wreaking havoc along the way.

By early August, more than a dozen downtown businesses will have state-of-the-art technology that will allow them to sync customer information in real time.

“So that means if you and I are misbehaving in (one bar) and we walk over to Block A, by the time we get to Block A, Block A is going to know that we were removed for poor conduct,” Crystal Moore, Downtown Tucson Partnership’s president and CEO, said about the Patronscan ID scanners that 16 downtown bars and restaurants will start using in two weeks.

The Patronscan devices, which authenticate a patron’s identification including identifying underage patrons using fake IDs, replace outdated technology used in the year-old Together Tucson program. Three downtown businesses were part of that initiative, started in spring 2025, that allowed them to share data on any individual that was misbehaving in their establishments.

Both systems scan a customer’s ID. But the old system only synced the information a few times a day; the new technology syncs in real time.

The scanners, which Moore discovered during a Safe City Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, in April, are being used in cities including Dallas, West Hollywood and urban cores in Canada.