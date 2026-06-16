They also had little tubs of gochujang, hot pepper paste, for $5.99. A month ago, Tucson restaurant Ceres had a special that featured pasta with a gochujang sauce and kimchi that I keep dreaming about. This was a great find to help recreate it at home.

I’m a simple person: I see Hello Kitty, and I must go straight to the item, no questions asked. At Sandyi Oriental Market, they had the cutest chopsticks that were Sanrio-themed for $6.99. The Pompompurin ones were my favorite.

After browsing the entire store, I picked up a couple of fun snacks to try, and paid. For $18, I got a bag full of the following unique treats that I couldn’t wait to try:

Strawberry Crème Oreos ($1.99): Strawberry is one of my favorite flavors, so seeing it in an Oreo was groundbreaking. They had other fun flavors, but I had to try the strawberry ones. No surprise, I loved them. The strawberry was bright and sweet, complementing the dark chocolate cookies. I would definitely buy again.

Nongshim Melon Kick Corn Puffs ($1.99): The little melon character playing soccer on the front of this bag is what convinced me to try this out. Plus, have you ever heard of a melon-flavored corn puff before? Don’t let the pungent melon smell or Cheeto puff resemblance scare you away, these were good. They reminded me of the pink wafer cookies I ate growing up. Next time, I will try the banana ones.

Mango-flavored ice cream ($12.99): This was the item I was most excited for. A couple of months ago, fruit-shaped ice creams went viral, and now I was able to finally get my hands on a box. They had peach, grape and mango, which is the flavor I chose.