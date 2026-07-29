“We'll pick three or four of the brightest objects that you can see with that telescope. We bring the telescope up, let everybody walk through, and then we're telling them about the science behind what they're looking at,” said Jim Schweder, who has been leading astronomy programs at Kitt Peak National Observatory for about four years.

Guests also have the opportunity to look at the sky through 12-inch telescopes, take pictures with electronic telescopes, and observe constellations with binoculars.

“We point out in the sky all the constellations that they can see, and the history of them, and then there's a lot of cool things you can see with the binoculars,” Schweder said. “A lot of people really want to see the night sky, if it's a clear, moonless night. A lot of these people don't ever get to see the Milky Way, and it's very nice up there.”

During the Magnificent Moon program, “It's done in another telescope, and we focus more time on looking at the moon and then we go and look at a couple bright objects,” Schweder said.

“‘Dark Sky’ is looking at all the main things that people want to see, but then we go a little bit deeper and show some of the dimmer galaxies, so all of a sudden, you're looking at a galaxy that's 50 million light years away, or looking at a quasar.”

Schweder said his favorite part of guiding is introducing people to hobby astronomy and the science behind it. He enjoys the nights he spends under the stars.

“I just find it all so neat,” he said. “There's always a handful of objects that when people first put their eyeball on the eyepiece, they're just amazed.”