Our solutions journalism beat here at the Star is turning one year old on Aug. 15.

While reflecting on the occasion, I admitted to my editor that when I'd pitched the idea of a whole beat focusing on people and groups working to fix problems, I wasn't sure if I'd generate enough reader interest or would even find enough stories to keep it going. Sure, we've done projects involving solutions journalism at the Star for years, but we hadn't taken on regular, sustained coverage of solutions that are underway (or needed) in our community.

Turns out, my fears were all for naught.

I've had a backlog of story ideas from the start and the beat has grown in ways I couldn't have imagined.

Thanks in large part to my participation in the Solutions Journalism Network's 2022 LEDE Fellowship, I've been able to engage with readers both virtually and in-person, soliciting feedback on our coverage and trying to learn what the community wants me to write about.

At in-person events I talked to attendees about my job and what kinds of stories they'd like to read. I launched a survey that has generated hundreds of responses, organized an hours-long community conversation where two dozen people helped guide future solutions coverage, and for the past six months, I've been giving readers a behind-the-scenes look at our work through my Southern Arizona Solutions newsletter.

I've also authored or co-authored more than 55 solutions-oriented stories covering topics including public safety, education, housing and homelessness, criminal justice, health, community groups, politics, mental wellness, substance use issues and more. To make it easy for readers to find our solutions coverage, we created a solutions page on our website.

And it's not just me producing solutions stories. We've recently started training other Star reporters, interns and apprentices on how to do solutions journalism on their own beats.

Solutions is growing and thriving at the Star, and the impact on our community has been even better than I'd hoped.

Emails from readers praising our solutions coverage and the way it affects their lives are constant and regular. Here's a portion of a recent one: