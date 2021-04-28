Anti-mask protestors storm Tucson school board meeting

“We believe that our mask mandate is legal and valid until 90 days after this legislature adjourns,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Francisco Garcia during a press briefing last week. “And because we have this short window of time to get people vaccinated, we're going to double down and do everything that we can in order to encourage people, cajole, incentivize people to be observant of that mask mandate. I really believe that it has an impact on the infection in this community.”

Even Tucson charter schools that were lax about some of COVID-19 protocols — opening for in-person learning before the local health department deemed it safe — are still requiring masks, saying that they are required to by the county.

Vail Governing Board President Jon Aitken says the board had planned on listening to parents’ concerns “respectfully and constructively.”

“The reality is that we are still governed, more or less, by Pima County guidelines, city of Tucson, Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines, CDC guidelines,” he said. “I mean, there's a whole list of acronyms that were still recommending face coverings in place, but we recognize that there was some percentage of our population that wanted to have their voice heard.”