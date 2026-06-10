Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 68-year-old man died from his injuries after a three-vehicle crash last week in midtown Tucson.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on June 3. A 57-year-old woman driving a Ford F250 ran a red light while heading south through the intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East Sixth Street and crashed into Augustine Juan Westrope Jr., who was heading west in a Buick Lucerne, Tucson police said in a news release.

The impact from the Ford caused the Buick to crash into a Honda Civic that was traveling east on Sixth Street, the release said.

Westrope was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two other drivers were not injured, the release said.

Police were notified that Westrope died on Tuesday.

The driver of the Ford, whose name was not released, was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. She was charged with causing serious injury or death by a moving violation and cited for running the red light, the release said.