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A pregnant Colombian woman in her third trimester has been released from Eloy Detention Center, three weeks after what the woman described as a violent arrest by a border agent in Arizona.

Lesli Vaca Díaz, 29, said she was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention July 25 and arrived at her older brother’s home in Colorado late that night.

“We cried and hugged each other, and called my family to surprise them that I had gotten out,” she told the Arizona Daily Star Monday, speaking in Spanish. “I’m so happy and grateful to God.”

Vaca Diaz’s release, under ICE supervision, came one week after the Star reported on her July 2 arrest by Border Patrol agents, after she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Douglas. Vaca Díaz, who was 27 weeks pregnant at the time, said a border agent struck her so hard on the back that she had the wind knocked out of her and fell to her knees, before the agent “slammed” her against the side of his vehicle.

After a medic told her she was at risk of pre-term labor, Vaca Díaz was helicoptered the same night to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, where she was admitted for several days, she said.

Vaca Díaz said she’s still suffering pain due to the border agent’s strike to her back, near her kidneys and spine, and she wants to file a complaint against the agent she says struck her.

In a July 17 statement to the Star, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol's parent agency, said the agency is investigating the claims.