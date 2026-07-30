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WASHINGTON — Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., responding to the public release of the Fauci diary, said the former infectious disease chief had not been upfront with Americans about masks, vaccines and other measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest surprise in the 1,141 pages of Anthony Fauci’s diary, Kennedy told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview, is that the nation's former top infectious diseases official fell ill after getting the vaccine.

“He got the vaccine to tell the Americans it's safe. And then when he got an adverse event that could have been related to the vaccine, he didn't tell anybody about it,” Kennedy said. “That's an inexcusable deception.”

Fauci, who is now 85, wrote in his diary that he suffered a pulmonary infarction, which is when a lung loses its supply of blood and oxygen, in June 2021 — six months after getting the Moderna vaccine in December 2020. The diary was recently released by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't mention pulmonary infarction as a common side effect of the vaccine, and it is not clear if Fauci's infarction was the result of the vaccine or an unrelated event. The most common cause of a pulmonary infarction is a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot in the lung – according to VeryWell Health and Medical News Today.

While early results from the Food and Drug Administration found pulmonary embolisms and other potential adverse effects were not "cause for concerns" with the COVID vaccine, later studies have found potential links − though some note the risk is greater with the COVID virus itself. Doctors overwhelmingly say the COVID vaccine is safe and saves lives.