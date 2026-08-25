The BLM approved the company’s plans for as many as 67 drill sites on federal land in July of 2025.

According to the lawsuit, that decision violated the Endangered Species Act.

“We provided trail camera photographs documenting Mexican spotted owls in the project area, but the agencies dismissed that evidence and approved the project anyway,” said Melissa Crytzer Fry, chairwoman for the Lower San Pedro Watershed Alliance. “This lawsuit seeks to stop further harm while ensuring these agencies finally follow the law.”

The plaintiffs also accuse federal officials of failing to consult with the San Carlos Apaches as required under the National Historic Preservation Act, despite several attempts by the tribe to engage with the BLM.

“Copper Creek Canyon and the broader Galiuro Mountains are a vital part of the ancestral territory of the Apache people,” said San Carlos Apache Chairman Terry Rambler. “Once again, however, the Bureau of Land Management has failed to consult with the Tribe before allowing harmful activities that will degrade and destroy our cherished lands and the species occurring within them.”

The Mexican spotted owl has been listed as threatened since 1993, mostly due to logging and wildfires in its forest and canyonland habitat in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico.

The nocturnal bird has a rounded face and distinctive, dark black eyes. It is one of the largest owl species in North America, standing at about a foot and a half tall with a wingspan of almost 4 feet.