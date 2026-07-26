“In hindsight, I should have made it a museum because it was fully functional,” he said. “It was heartbreaking to see it get vandalized.”

‘Pretty much all the copper’

Stoffels said the bunker was vandalized a few times while he owned it. He once encountered a few people at the property, including someone who was inside.

Baron Castillo, who brokered the sale to Shinn, said there was paperwork all over the place when he visited the bunker.

He also said that there was a lot of graffiti — and that people sprayed even more after he listed the property for sale.

Castillo, owner of real estate firm Apartment Building Investments, has listed burned-down gas stations and other unusual properties. Still, the bunker stands out.

“This is up there,” he said.

Shinn said he added a secured entrance to the building above the bunker after he bought the site, but before that, anyone could walk in. As he described it, he sent a crew that hauled out a Dumpster-sized volume of trash.

The vandalism was extensive. The bunker was smothered in graffiti, equipment was busted, and, according to Shinn, vandals took “pretty much all the copper,” even using a torch to get some out.

‘A side of modern graffiti’

Shinn bought the site for $450,000. He has since installed security cameras inside and out and wired the bunker to have some lighting.

He also plans to install another 500 solar panels outside and six more EV charging ports.