In addition to having a grocery tax, Valenzuela said South Tucson has one of the highest sales taxes in the state. South Tucson's 5% sales tax rate is double that of Tucson’s sales tax rate of 2.3%.

She said the owners of the smaller markets that sell groceries told her they are happy with the move because it will be cheaper for their customers.

Council divided on vote

Not everyone agreed with removing the grocery tax. Brown-Dominguez, who is the vice mayor, was one of two council members who opposed the move.

“I understand completely them wanting to help community members with saving money,” Brown-Dominguez said, adding that now is not the time given the city's deficit.

"It just didn't seem responsible of us to do that," she said.

Brown-Dominguez said the city's resources are already spread thin, and this move could impact important services like the city's public safety, which is one of the budget's biggest expenses.

“Any little thing impacts us in a great way. So, with only 15 full-time officers, that means we have between two and three on duty at any time," she said.

South Tucson facing significant deficit

Facing a $1.6 million deficit for next year, city staff reduced the deficit to $400,000 by cutting costs across departments, freezing non-mandatory training and travel, and more. The smaller deficit also depends on Pima County providing $220,000 in assistance for fire and emergency services, which has not yet been approved.