But two regulars, Vincent Siqueiros and Cameron Davis Capara, were lost, something that Cañez and Luis Kings and another patron, Doug Stewart, could hardly grasp as they stood together with the evening passing. Montañez said he and Siqueiros and a third friend would go to the bar three or four times a week.

Now, it seems, the bar itself and the community it brings together is also a victim.

“For something like this to happen here, it’s heartbreaking,” Cañez said.

He’s been going to the bar for 20 years, since the breakup of his first relationship, he said.

“I came here and it was just a welcoming place,” Cañez said. “No dance floor, you just mingle, talk to people, friends, people who you don’t even know their name, but the next time you see them they’ll say hello and give you a hug goodbye.”

Kings said: “It’s all about having fun and hanging around with the people that make you laugh, make you feel good. There’s no judgment here, no one to judge. Everyone’s the same.”

The Venture-N has a U-shaped bar and a pool table and a large outside patio in the back. The plastic sign is cracked, and the stucco has worn away in patches to reveal the block underneath.

Except in the front, it’s surrounded by a chain link fence with barbed wire on top, or a high wall. It sits on the transition in Feldman’s neighborhood between pricier homes to the west and cheaper apartments to the east.