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The teens behind me were boisterous, trying out insults on each other, but not even distracting me from reading the newspaper until the driver stopped the bus and started walking back.

I turned around and realized that one of the teens in a group of five apparent friends was hitting the other, sort of playfully but sort of not. The driver, a woman, told all five they had to get off. They did.

Standing-room passengers in the packed No. 8 bus squeezed into their vacated seats, and the ride went on down Broadway.

Things worked the way they’re supposed to, at least on my Monday afternoon ride home.

It came on a day city officials were publicly pushing new policies to ensure things go much more as they’re supposed to on Tucson’s transit system than they have.

Earlier Monday, after I had traveled downtown on an uneventful Sun Tran ride, I heard the mayor, assistant city manager, police chief, transportation director and other officials explain how they are trying to ensure the city’s transit system is safe, along with other aspects of Tucson’s transportation network.

Police officers, security guards, community volunteers and, soon, transit ambassadors are all being mobilized to monitor especially the most troublesome routes and stops. They call the effort the Transit Safety and Security Action Plan, and the mayor’s office has made it part of her broader Safe City Initiative, which launched in October last year.