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The gunman who killed two men outside a gay bar had no apparent connection with the victims and left a note indicating the shooting "was a targeted attack motivated by hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community," Tucson police said Tuesday night.

The note indicated the gunman acted alone. Police said they believe he had recently arrived in the Tucson area and had only been here a short time.

Ousman Ceesay, 44, shot and killed Cameron Davis Capara, 33, and Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, in the parking lot of Venture-N at 1239 N. Sixth Ave. at about 12:30 a.m. Monday before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.

Ceesay carried a note with several LGBTQIA+ associated businesses written on it, police previously said.

"The Tucson Police Department’s Community Engagement and Outreach Section and the Homicide Unit have made contact with each of the businesses identified on the suspect’s list and continue to work with supporting community organizations to provide support," police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ceesay's home and found evidence including the note indicating the shooting was a targeted hate attack, police said.

All of the shell casings at the shooting scene came from the same firearm, a 9mm handgun, recovered from the scene, the news release said; Ceesay was not identified as a prohibited possessor, police added.