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A Tucson middle school administrator is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Sahuarita that injured an 11-year-old girl who was in a crosswalk after getting off a school bus, authorities say.

The crash happened Nov.17 in a Sahuarita neighborhood near West Pima Mine Road and South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court. The girl suffered a broken collarbone, minor abrasions and bruising, the filing said.

Karen Pischansky, 59, told police she had stopped near a park while two school buses had their stop signs extended and warning lights flashing. She said she resumed driving after the buses retracted their stop signs, turned off their warning lights and began to leave, according to the complaint.

As she drove past the park, Pischansky said she heard a noise near her passenger-side mirror and thought she might have hit a tree or another object. She told police she kept driving and pulled over at a casino several miles away to check her vehicle for damage.

A witness told police he saw the girl spin around and fall in the marked crosswalk as the vehicle passed. He followed the vehicle, honking and flashing his headlights to get the driver’s attention, according to the complaint.

Pischansky told police the witness approached her at the casino and said she had struck a child. She said she asked whether the girl was OK and stayed there until officers arrived.

The complaint lists two low-level felony allegations related to leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury. Pischansky was also cited for driving without the corrective lenses as required by her license, police said.