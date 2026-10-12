Mara Short, a member of UA Resist, told the Star she isn’t able to speak with as much legal knowledge, but she thinks immigration officers can be barred from non-public areas such as dorms or medical centers if they don’t have a warrant.

She said the UA Resist hopes to get information from other universities that have adopted sanctuary status to see where they can specifically stop ICE or CBP from entering.

Short said UA Resist took advice from the Sanctuary Campus Network, a coalition of students, faculty, and staff organizing for sanctuary campuses nationwide. She recounted UA Resist’s list of demands and said it’s possible and legal for the UA to not collaborate in ways that they don’t have to, and that “ICE and CBP do not need to be able to come on our campus.”

Rodriguez said the Presidents' Alliance “generally does not encourage use of the term ‘sanctuary campus’ because it has no consistent legal definition and may create confusion or unrealistic expectations about what an institution can legally and practically do.”

Short said the UA student organizations want the university to take on the label, but instituting the procedures in place is the most important thing.

“We would like to see (the label) because I think the more you declare a safe space, the safer the students can feel, and the more we can speak that aloud,” she said. She said, “even though the call for a sanctuary campus sometimes is symbolic, we are issuing specific demands and we’re actually aiming for there to not be any confusion about what we’re asking this to mean.”

Inspired by Sanctuary Movement