“But you’ll notice, while our total enrollment is down off of the 2025 peak, we’re still between ’24 and ’25 total enrollment, so still very healthy and positive, and these changes again were part of the overall business plan that we put in place a year ago, so right in line with where we want to be,” Arnold said.

While the UA has not given out official numbers for its incoming class this fall, UA Provost Patricia Prelock reported in May that out-of-state and international student enrollments are “trending lower than previous years across programs,” similar to last fall’s trends. International students’ interest in master’s programs is declining most steeply, Prelock said.

“At the national level, more students are signaling that they will stay closer to home,” she said. “Additionally, fewer international students intend to enroll at U.S. universities this year. These trends are driven by geopolitical, economic and policy factors that no single institution can control.”

Details of UA’s next budget

The 2027 fiscal year starts on July 1.

UA’s overall revenue totals $3.163 billion in the FY27 budget, down by $137.1 million or 4.2% in comparison to last fiscal year, according to ABOR documents. Officials have previously suggested this is partly due to drops in federal and state funding, though Arnold said grants and contracts are up by 1.1%.