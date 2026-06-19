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Southern Arizona school districts will need to decide how to cover the cost of dual enrollment classes after Pima Community College approved new tuition for high school students.

The Pima Community College governing board voted June 10 to establish a dual enrollment tuition rate of $10 per credit hour beginning in the 2027-28 academic year.

"This recommendation is designed to partially offset the college’s direct costs of delivering high quality dual enrollment programs while preserving broad student access and maintaining PCC’s commitment to educational attainment, workforce development, and economic opportunity throughout Pima County," the proposal presented to the board says.

About 6,700 students enroll in PCC dual enrollment courses each year, according to the proposal. The classes allow high school students to earn both high school and college credit at the same time.

Historically, Arizona funded dual enrollment students through the community college operating aid formula at nearly the same rate as traditional college students, with funding approaching $1,000 per full-time student equivalent.

That funding has steadily declined over the past two decades. In 2009, state support for dual enrollment students was cut to 50% of the amount provided for traditional enrollment. Between 2008 and 2016, state operating aid for PCC, including funding for dual enrollment, was phased out entirely.