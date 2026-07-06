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By July, Madelyn George’s Amazon cart is full of crayons, notebooks and a frog-themed bulletin board set she says she really has to budget for.

So when her parents ask what she wants for Christmas, she doesn’t ask for jewelry or a new outfit; she asks for a laminator and classroom supplies to get her first-graders through the year.

The Warren Elementary School teacher estimated that, without supplemental help she receives through grants, friends and family, she would spend about $5,000 over an entire school year on supplies.

"I'm teaching first grade next year, and based off of my experience, I'm probably going to have around 24 students, so I'm going to need 24 packs of crayons, 24 packs of markers, glue sticks, scissors," she said. "I'm also talking class snacks ... parties or science projects or field trips that we get sponsored, class shirts (and) headphones."

While she's received grants for supplies from the Fiesta Sports Foundation and Educational Enrichment Foundation, she said she "still spends [her] own money, just not as much anymore."

Marana gifted education teacher Niki Tilicki's shopping for the school year, while not as high-cost as George's, starts in May or June.

"Every school year looks a little different, so it's hard to put an exact dollar amount on the beginning of the year. But if I had to estimate, I probably spend between $500 and $800 before my students even walk through the door," Tilicki said.