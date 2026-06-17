Hernandez said that the override, while funding raises and staffing initiatives, was not meant to address the district's budget deficit.

Classroom spending, which includes instruction, student support and instructional support, is projected to increase from about 68% in 2025 to about 72% next school year, surpassing the Auditor General's recommended 70% benchmark, Hernandez said.

Funding decreases and cuts

A projected 2% decline in enrollment is expected to reduce maintenance and operations funding by about $5.7 million, according to Hernandez. However, a 2% inflation adjustment to the state's Base Support Level offsets most of that loss, leaving the district with a net reduction of about $662,000.

Hernandez said the state budget approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs did not renew Proposition 123, which was a voter-approved dedicated revenue stream for K-12 public education.

"This means that the district is losing $2.7 million," Hernandez said Tuesday. Previous Prop 123 funding was flexible for school districts to cover their most pressing local needs.

On the other hand, Hernandez said board-approved spending cuts adopted in February and March will generate about $6.8 million in permanent annual savings. The reductions included eliminating the customer support center, reducing departmental budgets, closing the Region 2 office and cutting several administrative positions.

Moving forward

The governing board is scheduled to formally adopt the budget on July 14, but revisions are expected through September as the state finalizes its budget calculations.

"The auditor general issued preliminary budget forms, because obviously we're running kind of late, allowing school districts to have proposed budgets ready before the statutory deadline of July 5," Hernandez said. "They will issue final budget forms my understanding is this Friday, so we will come back to you with revisions to incorporate any changes that are coming from those forms by September 15."