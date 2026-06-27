“There’s nothing wrong with making money,” said Linda Parsons, a professor of accounting at the University of Alabama. “But it looks like there may be an element of, ‘This is a great thing, and I’m going to help everywhere I can, and also, this is an opportunity to make some money.’”

Parsons noted that while she has not seen another nonprofit set up their fundraising arm as a separate organization, “it could just be the most convenient way to do it.”

She also said that without seeing the company’s private financial records, there is no way of understanding what other expenses exist that may justify the cost – and even if Muth Strategy Group was paying high salaries to its employees, that would still not necessarily be problematic.

“It’s frustrating because these are not just charities,” said Carter, the nonprofit attorney. “They’re also benefiting from Arizona state tax credits, which significantly reduce the money going into the general fund, so it’s frustrating not to have that transparency.”

The largest STOs operating in the state paid outside vendors about $5 million for a variety of services in fiscal 2023, which is the most recent year that each STO has filed a federal Form 990. Over 60% of that total – $3.17 million – was paid by ALF to Muth Strategy Group and Ocotillo Processing.

The Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization, the state’s oldest STO, accounted for another large portion of that total, allocating $1.2 million to a company called HY Processing. Former Arizona state Sen. Steve Yarbrough is president of ACSTO’s board of directors and an owner of HY Processing LLC.