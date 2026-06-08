“So many students miss out on these opportunities. We’re here to fill those gaps,” Wyles said.

After-school programs include archery, mountain biking

Teddy Armstrong, the 21st Century coordinator, said the district has had to improvise when it comes to sustaining the program, despite much of the 21st Century funding coming from the federal government.

Through community partnerships, the district has been able to have after-school activities like mountain biking, dance and archery. Wyles' organization helped pay for all of the equipment for the archery clubs, which are now at four of five of the district campuses.

Armstrong said the after-school programs help with chronic absenteeism because students are not allowed to attend the programs unless they show up to school that day. The leader of Wheel Fun, which is an organization that rents out mountain bikes, raised over $100,000 so the district could build a track for the students to practice mountain biking. The Boy Scouts then built gates in the bike parks to make them safer, Armstrong said.

There are now parks across multiple school sites, and they’re also open to the public on the weekends, Armstrong said.

When a district is in its fifth year of 21st Century grants, it no longer receives summer funding, Armstrong said. But the district was able to pull together enough funding to secure a summer program for all of the district’s elementary schools. That helps prevent the summer slide where students tend to fall behind during the summer months, Armstrong said.