Four of the twelve finalists will win the award along with a $2,500 personal award and a $2,500 gift to their school. The remaining eight finalists will also each receive a $500 award.

TVT also awarded Desert Diamond Casino this year's Spirit of Education Award, according to the release, “presented annually to a business that has made an exceptional and lasting commitment to supporting teachers and public education across Southern Arizona.”

The event will be held on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org/go/su4t2026 for tickets and more information.