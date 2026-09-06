Tucson Values Teachers will give four teachers awards this November at Stand Up 4 Teachers, the organization's annual celebration honoring PreK-12 educators across Pima County.
TVT has narrowed the finalists down for the E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Award, which stands for Excellence, Leadership, Engagement, Vision, Achievement, Transformation and Empowerment, to twelve teachers, including:
• Amanda Bogle: Kindergarten teacher Canyon View Elementary, Catalina Foothills USD
• Anita McGuire: Special education teacher at Esperero Canyon Middle School, Catalina Foothills USD
• Barbara Lewis-Partch: Second grade teacher at Coyote Trail Elementary, Marana USD
• Caitlin Reynolds: Agriscience teacher at Flowing Wells High School, Flowing Wells USD
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• Cynthia Lopez: Chemistry teacher at Desert View High School, Sunnyside USD
• Dianna Villa: STEM teacher at Wrightson Ridge School, Sahuarita USD
• Emily Godlove: English teacher at Flowing Wells Junior High School, Flowing Wells USD
• John Roberts: Computer science teacher at Sahuarita High School, Sahuarita USD
• Lauren Lundeberg: Kindergarten Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary, Marana USD
• Lisa Nielsen: STEAM teacher at Tanque Verde Elementary School, Tanque Verde USD
• Mary Florek: Gifted teacher at Sunrise Drive Elementary, Catalina Foothills USD
• Noah Mickey-Colman: STEM teacher at Ventana Vista Elementary School, Catalina Foothills USD
Four of the twelve finalists will win the award along with a $2,500 personal award and a $2,500 gift to their school. The remaining eight finalists will also each receive a $500 award.
TVT also awarded Desert Diamond Casino this year's Spirit of Education Award, according to the release, “presented annually to a business that has made an exceptional and lasting commitment to supporting teachers and public education across Southern Arizona.”
The event will be held on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org/go/su4t2026 for tickets and more information.