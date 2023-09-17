Flowing Wells Unified School District’s Governing Board has an open spot due to the retirement of longtime member Jim Love.

Love has been a fixture at Flowing Wells Unified since 2001, as a board member and a familiar face at events, the district's website states.

The office of Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams is heading the process to replace Love.

Qualified candidates who would like to be considered for the vacancy must submit an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire to the office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

The application packet is at: schools.pima.gov/elections. Completed application packets must be either hand-delivered to the county school superintendent’s office at 200 N. Stone Ave. or emailed to matthew.stamp@pima.gov.

The term for the eventual appointee will run through Dec. 31, 2024. The position will be on the November 2024 general election ballot as a four-year term.

According to ARS 15-302: “Within thirty days after notification of a vacancy, the school district governing board may submit up to three names to the county school superintendent for consideration of an appointment to fill the vacancy. The county school superintendent is not required to appoint a governing board member from the list of names submitted by the governing board.”

TUSD celebrating

Tucson Unified School District is celebrating Mes de la Cultura (Hispanic Heritage Month) Sept. 15 until Oct. 15.

The celebration kicked off at Pueblo High School Friday, and the district is hosting a citywide Mes de la Cultura art contest.

TUSD's Mexican American Student Services department also will have special guests bring the party to classrooms to visit students and share a culturally relevant book, story or activity.

Mes de la Cultura is a nationwide celebration of the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Gregory students advance

Six Gregory School seniors are 2024 National Merit Semifinalists.

Riley Blute, Skylar Dehnert, Heath Folks-Duncan, Emil Jiralerspong, Carson Lo and Axel Schulz placed among the top scorers out of the 1.3 million students to take the 2022 PSAT/NMSQT.

They have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.

Election pamphlets

Voter information pamphlets detailing local school district bond and override proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot are available.

Pamphlets are available in English and Spanish at schools.pima.gov/elections/bond-and-override-election-information.

Pima County school districts seeking voter approval for overrides or bond issues are: Altar Valley Elementary School District, Sahuarita Unified School District, Tucson Unified School District, Flowing Wells Unified School District and Sunnyside Unified School District.

Wishes for Teachers

The Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program will donate the most money it has yet given to Arizona teachers for use in their classrooms.

Recipients will be determined by an application process, including details about the teacher’s school or classroom need and how each $2,500 grant would be used.

Applications opened on Sept. 5 and close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. They can be submitted at WishesForTeachers.org.

Created in 2016, the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program grants classroom wishes to K-12 public and charter teachers across the state.