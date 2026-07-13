“We also need to look beyond that to see what else is happening and why we're having the issues that we're having.” Angel said.

Angel also cited the four Es of traffic safety: engineering, enforcement, education and emergency response. America is performing poorly compared to other countries in pedestrian safety, like Sweden and Germany, because they are approaching the problem differently, especially with speeding and driving under the influence, he said.

“They have photo enforcement everywhere, and they're very strict about it.” Angel said. “The US has the highest allowed alcohol content of the same countries that they compare, though the report compared 34 countries that are a member of the OECD.”

Angel said that the design of cars has also affected the rate of pedestrian deaths in America.

“Here in the US, we also have heavier and taller vehicles than other places.” Angel said.

Enforcement

The pedestrian fatalities in Tucson this year have already surpassed 2025 year to date, with 18 pedestrians compared to 6 at the same time last year, according to the Tucson Police Department.

There have been 25 pedestrian deaths in Pima County so far this year. Out of the 17 toxicology screens that have been conducted for the pedestrians, 14 of them have tested positive for some type of drug in their system, according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Fourteen of the pedestrian deaths have been homeless at the time of death.