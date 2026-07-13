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Following months of negotiations, the union representing Sun Tran drivers approved the latest contract offer.

The renegotiated three-year contract was approved by 75% of Teamsters Local Union 104 members, the union said in a Facebook post.

As part of the new agreement, Sun Tran will implement enhanced barriers to protect drivers, a new radio communication system, emergency alarms, expanded safety training and counseling and trauma services for employees. The union will also now hold a role in the development of safety policies and procedures, Teamsters Local 104 said.

In addition to safety measures, the contract includes competitive wages and retirement benefits, Sun Tran said in a news release.

"This resolution is a testament to what is possible when we put our resources where they matter most: safety for operators and passengers, wage increases the city budget can afford, and good benefits for Sun Tran employees," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a social media post.

The 20-year RTA Next plan, which was approved by voters in March, will allocate about $2.15 million annually to transit safety initiatives in Tucson.

Safety on Sun Tran buses has been a concern for both drivers and the Tucson community. In June, Michael Sanchez, a Teamsters Local 104 representative, told the Star about a driver who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher by a passenger.

Several other violent attacks have occurred on Sun Tran buses and at transit stops over the past few years, including a driver who was attacked with rocks near Udall Park last year.