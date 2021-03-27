Saguaro census shows more giants, low reproduction in namesake park

“It’s a real community effort. Tucson loves its saguaros,” Swann said. “This is a chance for people who love saguaros to interact with them in the field and collect data that will be helpful in protecting them in the long run.”

Participants ranged from environmentalists to electric utility employees, high school students to hiking groups for retirees and snowbirds. Luckily, Swann said, most of the counting was finished by last March, when the pandemic shut down such group activities.

The few remaining plots were surveyed later in the spring by park interns and crews from groups like the Arizona Conservation Corps.

The census takers collected a host of data about each saguaro, including its height, GPS coordinates, number of arms and bird holes, and any crests or other growth abnormalities.

The goal is to count every saguaro in every plot, but Swann said they inevitably miss some cacti — maybe as much as 20% — that are too small or too well hidden by their nurse plants.

The famously slow-growing plants have a low survival rate early in life, when they are less drought-resistant and vulnerable to being crushed, knocked over or snacked on.