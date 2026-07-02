Martin also said the employee was unclassified, meaning they serve at-will and can be fired for any reason. Martin said this made the stakes of reporting the incidents higher.

"There would be nothing that could protect her or to guarantee her employment. She had no other source of income, so it was a very difficult situation for her to be in," he said.

The employee told HR staff at one point that Johnson initiated a hug and tried to kiss her, and ended up licking her face when she tried to pull away, records show.

Johnson said the kissing incident happened outside the workplace when the employee drove him to a doctor’s appointment. He claimed she initiated the kiss and compared it to a scene in The Godfather.

“It's like 'the kiss of death,' you know what I mean, that's how I kind of look at it now,” he said.

The employee reported that Johnson continued to proposition her, inviting her to attend sex parties and participate in Johnson’s sexual relationship with his girlfriend, even after repeated requests to keep his personal life separate from work, records show. In one text message, the employee reported he sent her a nude photo in a hot tub with two other people.

County officials said they could not include attached images or screenshots of text messages in the documents obtained by the Star, citing confidentiality reasons, but provided a list of document descriptions that exist in Johnson’s personnel file. The document lists 14 screenshots of texts between Johnson and the employee, as well as pictures of wall art Johnson allegedly had in his office depicting naked women, and a document that was being prepared “for review by legal department.”