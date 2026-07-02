Pima County officials were made aware of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior by former Treasurer Brian Johnson leading up to his resignation, new personnel files show.
The allegations range from inappropriate office art to explicit text messages and propositions, unwanted physical contact, and distributing explicit written material to teenage interns.
Emails obtained through a public records request show details of at least two meetings between Pima County Human Resources and a female treasurer’s office employee in early June. Names and personal information are redacted in sensitive cases to protect employee privacy and to prevent a chilling effect of future employees coming forward in fear of retaliation, the county wrote in its response to the Star’s records request.
The employee alleges Johnson and his girlfriend began inviting her to “participate in their sexual relationship and attend sex parties,” which she repeatedly declined, according to the emails. The propositions continued, she reported, with invitations to “his home, hot tub gatherings, dinners, concerts, and social activities she believed were intended to further a sexual relationship” over text, emails and in-person conversations.
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In one meeting, the employee told HR that Johnson’s behavior continued even after she asked him to keep their professional and personal lives separate. She alleged she was afraid of him and potentially losing her job, and changed her behavior and movements around the office to try to avoid interactions with him.
Documents describe a reported incident of unwanted physical contact in late May, when the employee alleges Johnson tried to kiss her and licked her face while refusing to let go of a hug.
The county said they could not include attached images or screenshots of text messages in the documents sent to the Star, citing privacy concerns, but provided a list of document descriptions that exist in Johnson’s personnel file. The document lists 14 screenshots of text messages between Johnson and the employee, as well as pictures of wall art Johnson allegedly had in his office depicting naked women, and a document containing the employee's complaints that was being prepared “for review by legal department.”
Distributing explicit books
Further allegations claim Johnson gave teenage interns copies of explicit books he wrote. Johnson has written at least two self-published romance novels available on Amazon, and has a writer’s profile that identifies himself as a resident of Picture Rocks.
In a separate email thread, HR Director Cathy Bohland wrote to Deputy County Administrator Chad Kasmar that Johnson “attempted” to give copies of a book called Imperia to two female interns last summer, one who was 18 and another who was turning 18 in two weeks.
The back cover describes the book as “a love affair involving an older man and two younger women,” and the Amazon description describes it as a "sexy, high-intensity romance suspense and political thriller."
In the thread, Bohland asked Kasmar if the action would be considered criminal. Kasmar was the Tucson Police Chief for five years before being hired by the county earlier this spring.
Kasmar wrote back that it was not criminal, but "paints (a) picture of potential grooming behavior.”
More clarity on resignation
Johnson resigned June 12, citing “recent changes in my personal responsibilities.” His resignation came with some community speculation that it was related to a months-long back-and-forth with the Pima County Assessor’s Office over whether to issue about $6 million in property tax refunds.
Johnson refused to issue the refunds to about 630 property owners after alleging the assessment method that found four years of overpayment went against state law. County leaders, including Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie and current acting Treasurer Jake Martin, have since said the assessment method was ethical. County leaders have also called Johnson's decision to withhold payments an overstep in the duties of the Treasurer and put the county at risk for lawsuits when refunds were not distributed within the time period determined by state law.
Before any HR records were released, Droubie told the Star his resignation was unrelated to the disputed refunds, which will now be issued to taxpayers as soon as legally possible, according to the acting treasurer.