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Pima County officials were made aware of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior by former Treasurer Brian Johnson leading up to his resignation, new personnel files show.

The allegations range from inappropriate office art to explicit text messages and propositions, unwanted physical contact, and distributing explicit written material to teenage interns.

Emails obtained through a public records request show details of at least two meetings between Pima County Human Resources and a female treasurer’s office employee in early June. Names and personal information are redacted in sensitive cases to protect employee privacy and to prevent a chilling effect of future employees coming forward in fear of retaliation, the county wrote in its response to the Star’s records request.

The employee alleges Johnson and his girlfriend began inviting her to “participate in their sexual relationship and attend sex parties,” which she repeatedly declined, according to the emails. The propositions continued, she reported, with invitations to “his home, hot tub gatherings, dinners, concerts, and social activities she believed were intended to further a sexual relationship” over text, emails and in-person conversations.

In one meeting, the employee told HR that Johnson’s behavior continued even after she asked him to keep their professional and personal lives separate. She alleged she was afraid of him and potentially losing her job, and changed her behavior and movements around the office to try to avoid interactions with him.