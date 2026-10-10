Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring for Parts of Arizona
What’s Happening:
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Pima and south central Pinal Counties will expire at 7:45 PM MST. The storms have weakened and no longer pose an immediate threat.
What to Expect:
While the severe threat has diminished, some areas may still experience light rain and gusty winds as the weather system moves out of the region.
Impacts:
- Minimal disruption expected as storms weaken.
- Possibility of wet roads and minor travel delays.
Safety Tips:
- Continue to exercise caution while driving on wet roads.
- Stay informed with local weather updates for any changes.
People are also reading…
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.