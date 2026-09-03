Flash Flood Warning in South Central Pima County Until 9 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in the area, with flash flooding expected to begin shortly or already ongoing.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Coldfields
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 0.8 and 1.5 inches have already fallen.
- Up to 0.5 additional inches of rain possible.
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, and urban areas.
Impacts:
- Flooding of highways, streets, and low-lying areas.
- Travel disruptions on Indian Route 19 between Topawa and Choulic.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.