Red Flag Warning: Heightened Fire Risk Due to Strong Winds and Low Humidity
What’s Happening:
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday. Expect strong and gusty southwest winds combined with low relative humidity, increasing fire danger in the region.
Affected Areas:
- Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154 in Southeast Arizona.
What to Expect:
- Winds: Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.
- Relative Humidity: Between 10 to 15 percent.
Impacts:
- Any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly.
- Increased risk of erratic fire behavior due to dry conditions and strong winds.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid activities that could start a fire, such as outdoor grilling or using machinery that generates sparks.
- Report any signs of smoke or fire to local authorities immediately.
- Stay informed about local fire conditions and follow any evacuation orders promptly.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.