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Michael Khalili always suspected his work tracking federal immigration officers in Minneapolis would land him on the federal government’s radar. The photos agents took of his car and face had to go somewhere.

Those fears became real when his status with Global Entry, a pre-screened flyer program, was revoked a day after an exchange in March with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He then faced secondary airport screening when returning to the United States from an international trip this fall.

Now he has proof.

USA TODAY sued ICE under the Freedom of Information Act and obtained a St. Paul, Minnesota, field office database that reveals what legal observers feared: Protesters are being tracked and logged into a secret database for what they argue is exercising protected First Amendment speech.

The document, titled simply "Agitator Log," contains 60 instances of ICE officers in Minneapolis logging their interactions with protesters and legal observers around the Whipple Federal Building in the spring of 2026.

"I am in no way surprised. It was clear they were tracking us and trying to find reasons to crack down on us," Khalili told USA TODAY. "I try to keep this in perspective. I wasn’t physically harmed, but American Democracy cannot operate this way."

Each incident includes an ICE officer’s brief description of the interaction, along with information about the protester’s vehicle, license plates, a photo of the car, and whether the officer contacted local law enforcement. Personal information was redacted in the copy of the database released to USA TODAY.