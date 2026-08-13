How long was Karoline Leavitt White House press secretary?

Leavitt will leave her role at the end of August, concluding one-and-a-half years in the position.

Trump shuffled through four press secretaries during his first four years in office, from 2017 to 2021: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany.

Leavitt is Trump's second-longest-serving White House press secretary, behind Sanders.

What did Karoline Leavitt say about the departure?

In a statement posted on X, Leavitt reflected upon her time as White House press secretary and her decision to leave the Trump administration, saying she will continue advising Trump while embracing more time with her children.

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life," the statement began.

"Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes.