Blanche oversaw the release of nearly 3 million pages of Justice Department documents related to the charges of sex trafficking against Epstein. But another 3 million pages that were gathered in response to congressional legislation weren’t related to his case, Blanche said.

“From what we collected, about 3 million that were just nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein or the case at all,” Blanche said.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, asked why he didn’t just release all the documents that were collected. But Blanche said releasing unrelated case files, such as files about a different Epstein who had nothing to do with the case, would be illegal.

“That would be against the law,” Blanche said. “The only reason we could release the 3 million that we did was because of the Epstein Transparency Act. There are federal laws that prohibit the release of case files.”

Blanche pressed on Trump-IRS settlement

Sen. John Cornyn, R–Texas, who recently lost his Republican primary ahead of the upcoming November general election for his Senate seat, quickly showed in his questioning that he's open to scrutinizing Blanche.

Cornyn noted that Trump's purported settlement with the IRS, negotiated between Trump's personal lawyers and the DOJ, states that it can only be modified if the two sides in the lawsuit agree in writing.