"ICE has nearly infinite resources at its disposal – as well as enough funding for years – and yet this administration still sends ICE agents into the field without body cameras," Thompson said in a statement to USA TODAY. "In fact, ICE has had cameras in their possession for months that still haven't been deployed to the field - they are purposely dragging their feet. "

He said that the "truly shameful" situation "sadly tells the American people that ICE believes they are above oversight – and won’t face any responsibility for their actions.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois ordered federal officers deployed to Chicago to begin wearing cameras last October following reports of officers using crowd control weapons on protesters without warning, threatening bystanders at gunpoint and other aggressive tactics.

"What I do have a problem with is if we have allegations that government agents are enforcing the law in a way that violates the Constitution," Ellis told a Department of Justice lawyer who pushed back against her order. "Don't violate the Constitution, we never have to pull any video from anybody, ever."

Ellis’ order was never ultimately enforced and local immigration rights activists on the ground in Chicago told USA TODAY that they have not noticed officers wearing body cameras.

Without video evidence, ICE can shape the narrative, says expert

Emmanuel Mauleón, a University of Minnesota Law School professor, said the reason ICE does not use body cameras is likely to shield themselves.