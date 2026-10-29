What is a dwarf planet? How many dwarf planets are there?

The most commonly accepted definition of dwarf planets describes objects that have enough mass for their own gravity to pull them into round shapes, but not enough to clear their orbital neighborhoods of debris.

While further observations are needed, the newly spotted object's suspected size – diameter estimated at between roughly 370 and 930 miles – could make it big enough to be classified as a dwarf planet.

Not all TNOs are considered dwarf planet candidates, with the distinction being in the size and shape of the object. To be a dwarf planet, an object needs to be massive enough for its own gravity to pull it into a round shape. Based on ED138’s distance, brightness and estimated surface reflectivity (albedo), the team estimates that its size is between 600 and 1,500 kilometers and icy bodies this large are expected to be round.

If classified as a dwarf planet, ED138 would join five others officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake. While Ceres is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, the other four orbit beyond Neptune, Reuters reported.

What is the Vera C. Rubin Observatory?

Perched on a mountain in northern Chile, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory is at the beginning of a decade-long mission to explore the mysteries of the cosmos in unprecedented detail.