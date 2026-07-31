When the officers got to Home Depot, they did not have a specific "target," Peckrol said. He clarified to the jury that the term “target” is used by ICE to describe people with criminal histories and people who are in the country illegally.

As McNeil sat in his vehicle, he entered the license plate numbers into a database that provided information on the vehicle's owner, the owner's license history, the vehicle's registration and its tag history, McNeil said. The database also provided the name of the vehicle’s owner, the owner’s birthdate, their gender and driver’s license history, he said.

McNeil was looking for suspicious irregularities in the vehicle and vehicle owner information.

If McNeil found anything that looked out of the ordinary, he ran the owner's name through a separate database that showed if the owner had been deported or if they had an order of removal, he said. McNeil described it as “one system with multiple databases.”

It's unknown how many vehicle plates McNeil ran that day. However, McNeil said he eventually radioed the other officers that he "found one that looked good," meaning he found a vehicle that belonged to an undocumented vehicle owner.

The truck that "looked good" belonged to Castro Silas, and the driver was Luis-Azamar. There were no issues with Castro Silas' vehicle registration history, McNeil said.

Luis-Azamar had car insurance, and he was not speeding, Luis-Azamar told the jury during his testimony.

Peckrol said Castro Silas’ truck and name were run through their databases because the “condition the vehicle was in” made it suspicious.