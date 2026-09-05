None of this is normal. Yes, massive flash floods in the Grand Canyon, even in Bright Angel Canyon specifically, have happened before. But none quite like this. That's what I learned from park reports, and directly from the man who knows the park water system and Bright Angel Canyon best.

On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 30, as I prepared to hike into the canyon the next day, I met with Bruce Aiken in Flagstaff. Aiken lived at the Roaring Springs pumphouse below the North Rim in Bright Angel Canyon for 33 years, until 2006. He raised his three kids there with his wife, Mary. And he spent the time he wasn't maintaining the water system gaining fame as an artist by capturing the canyon in paint on more than 300 canvases.

One flood in 1966, Aiken told me, approached the destruction level of this disaster 60 years later. Another caused damage to water infrastructure and trails on the north side of the canyon in 1995.

His daughter, Shirley Jo, grew up swimming with her two siblings in Bright Angel Canyon's best water holes and drying off on its best sandstone boulders. They have seen flooding and fire and change in the canyon. But this, they told me, is on another level.

"If the fires had not taken place, I believe that the forest could have absorbed the rain, and the floods would not have happened," Shirley Jo Aiken told me in Flagstaff. "There's a consequence, and ultimately it's going to come back to climate change. We understand that fires and floods are going to happen, but this is just beyond."