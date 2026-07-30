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A small airplane crashed near Chandler Municipal Airport, leaving the pilot dead the evening of July 28, according to police and fire officials.

Chandler officers received reports just before 8 p.m. about a downed aircraft in a commercial area just south of Queen Creek Road, police spokesperson Ryan Cody said in an email. National Transportation Safety Board officials said the plane was departing the airport when it crashed.

Police found a single aircraft on the ground at the scene.

Chandler firefighters arrived, extinguished the plane on fire and found one person dead, according to spokesperson Battalion Chief Jeff West.

Only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash, said Rick Breitenfeldt, spokesperson for the FAA. The pilot remained unidentified as of July 29.

Cody confirmed the pilot was the only fatality and that there were no other injuries on the ground.

The plane was identified as a Piper PA-28, a four-seat, single-propeller-driven aircraft.