Support inside the Treasurer’s Office was largely behind current Chief Deputy Treasurer Jake Martin, who took over operations of the office after Johnson’s resignation. He also took a leading role in protecting an at-will employee who was allegedly the target of some of Johnson’s propositions, he said in previous interviews with the Star. He submitted a letter signed by 23 out of 27 Treasurer’s Office employees with his application, and 11 employees also showed up in support at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Soto acknowledged he is entering the office during a difficult time.

“I want to make sure that they know that they’re supported, that they can voice any concerns, I understand that they really wanted a different candidate, but I’m ready to help them change their mind,” Soto said.

Supervisor Jen Allen said Soto had past management experience in dealing with low staff morale.

“I believe he will use these lessons to draw on the vast experience in the treasurer’s office and work with his team to rebuild climate and rapport in the office,” Allen said.

Soto said he thinks the overlap between his leadership roles at Citigroup and the expectations of the treasurer are what helped his appointment, reflecting on his one-on-one meetings with supervisors, which are often held during political appointment processes.

“So many of their questions were around management,” he said.

Soto managed large financial teams at Citigroup, dealt with contract negotiations, and compliance with government regulations, according to his resume.