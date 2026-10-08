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PHOENIX — Arizona is filing a lawsuit against TikTok and its affiliated companies, accusing the social media platform of violating state consumer protection laws by concealing its mental health dangers to teens.

"Defendants' own internal studies demonstrate that users including Arizona minors feel addicted to TikTok,'' says the lawsuit filed Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Attorney General Kris Mayes. "Defendants have taken no action to make the platform less addictive.''

Mayes also contends TikTok has a business strategy designed to purposely addict minors. She said it "has caused widespread and significant injury to Arizona minors and to Arizona consumers generally.''

If all that sounds familiar, it's because the Arizona litigation comes exactly two years after more than a dozen states filed their own lawsuit alleging the company deliberately designed the platform to keep teens hooked on the service. That case is still pending.

On Thursday, Richie Taylor, spokesman for Mayes, would say only that Arizona "wasn't in a position'' two years ago to become part of that lawsuit. It is too late now for Arizona to join the previous suit.

That means Mayes has to make the case on her own that TikTok violates Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act.

That law allows her to ask a judge to issue restraining orders against company officials from engaging in what she says are deceptive practices and fraud. Mayes also wants a judge to order the company to refund any money it got through illegal practices and surrender any profits it made through illegal practices.

There was no immediate response from TikTok about the new lawsuit.