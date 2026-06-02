It also would have given cities certain oversight of new multifamily homes in historic areas, requiring that they fit in with what's already in the neighborhood in building height, lot coverage, setback and roof form.

Gress said in an interview before Monday's vote that he believed it would protect historic buildings while earning support from cities and housing advocates.

"We do not want developers buying perfectly good historic houses, tearing them down to build multifamily housing,'' he said. "Under the current law, that is perfectly permissible, and cities and towns can't do anything to stop that."

He predicted the measure would pass, saying the changes he crafted to his initial bill had garnered bipartisan support.

"We wanted to go further, but in the sake of reaching a bipartisan agreement and hopefully a signature from the governor, I think this is the best we could do in working together,'' Gress said.

But when SB 1118 was put up for a vote, it quickly became clear there just wasn't enough support. The vote came shortly after one of the original 2024 law's advocates, former Sen. Steve Kaiser, was introduced to the chamber. He confirmed to Capitol Media Services he was lobbying against Gress' bill.

"It would completely unwind the middle housing bill,'' he said in a text message.

Democrats and Republicans voted against the measure, with some arguing that creating a carveout to the 2024 law was the wrong thing to do.

"I think that we can get to preservation and I think that we can produce a greater diversity of housing supply,'' said Rep. Sarah Liguori, D-Phoenix.