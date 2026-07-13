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More data centers applied for Arizona tax breaks in the two weeks before a pause went into effect than were approved for tax incentives in 13 years, new data shows.

Arizona's latest budget, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on June 13, included a 3-year pause during which the state will not grant new applications from data centers for tax exemptions. But the new data raises questions about what impact the pause will have, and whether it merely created a rush of applications.

In the last two weeks of June, after the budget was inked but before the pause began, the state received 113 applications for the data center tax exemption, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. That is 30 more than had been approved over the prior 13 years.

From 2013 to mid-June, the ACA approved 83 data centers for the tax breaks, which are only afforded if certain project conditions are met.

Arizona created tax incentives for data center development in 2013. Those projects are exempt from paying sales tax on equipment purchases if they hit a minimum level of capital investment within five years of applying to the Arizona Commerce Authority. The lifespan of the tax exemptions is typically 10 years but can be up to 20 years, depending on the specifics of each project, meaning data centers that replace equipment every three to five years can repeatedly benefit.

The commerce authority has 60 days to review applications to make sure the projects qualify under terms set out in state law, so some of the new applications ultimately may not qualify. And many of the recent applications were not for entirely new projects, but were for additional facilities at existing data center projects, according to the ACA.