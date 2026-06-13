"If she wants to negotiate with us, or any judge does, they're allowed to,'' Livingston said. "They're not doing that because they don't think they need to.''

But he made it clear this is a decision not for her but for lawmakers.

"We don't need to fund what she's asking for, either,'' Livingston said. "So, in a way, we're in a stalemate. I'm not quite sure what happens next.''

An appeals court recently sided with the state on its appeal of the way Silver wrote the 2025 staffing order.

That finding, however, only requires the judge to rewrite part of her ruling to comply with a federal law requiring such orders be narrowly drawn and go only as far as needed to remedy the violation. Silver had included proper language saying she had followed that law in multiple previous rulings, but did not include it in the final 2025 staffing plan.

Fixing that should be fairly easy, and Silver was given 30 days to address the issue.

Corene Kendrick, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who has worked on the case for more than a decade, said the judge will now have to decide if the new money included in the just-approved state budget is enough.

She noted that Republicans passed their own budget last month, one not in cooperation with Hobbs, which the governor promptly vetoed. It included no new money at all for prisoner healthcare.

"Obviously 42% of the funding versus 0% of the funding is better, but that's still a failing grade to only potentially be able to implement 40% of the court's order,'' Kendrick said in an interview Thursday, as the Legislature was voting on the budget.